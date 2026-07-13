Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Bought by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,220 shares of the CRM provider's stock after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.2% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.12% of Salesforce worth $175,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce announced a $1 billion investment in Switzerland over five years to expand adoption of agentic AI, reinforcing its commitment to AI-led growth and potentially strengthening its international enterprise relationships.

Salesforce announced a $1 billion investment in Switzerland over five years to expand adoption of agentic AI, reinforcing its commitment to AI-led growth and potentially strengthening its international enterprise relationships. Positive Sentiment: A bullish deep-dive argued Salesforce is trading at a depressed valuation, with strong free-cash-flow generation and a large debt-funded buyback that reduced share count by more than 10%, signaling management confidence in the business.

A bullish deep-dive argued Salesforce is trading at a depressed valuation, with strong free-cash-flow generation and a large debt-funded buyback that reduced share count by more than 10%, signaling management confidence in the business. Neutral Sentiment: Salesforce also unveiled MCP-powered capabilities for Slackbot, which could improve product usefulness and customer engagement, but the market may need proof that these features translate into faster growth.

Salesforce also unveiled MCP-powered capabilities for Slackbot, which could improve product usefulness and customer engagement, but the market may need proof that these features translate into faster growth. Neutral Sentiment: Triveni Power Transmission’s partnership with Salesforce for customer engagement in manufacturing adds another example of industry adoption, though the near-term financial impact appears limited.

Triveni Power Transmission’s partnership with Salesforce for customer engagement in manufacturing adds another example of industry adoption, though the near-term financial impact appears limited. Negative Sentiment: KeyBanc’s downgrade and slightly lower earnings forecast added to investor skepticism that Agentforce will become a major growth catalyst soon.

KeyBanc’s downgrade and slightly lower earnings forecast added to investor skepticism that Agentforce will become a major growth catalyst soon. Negative Sentiment: Several market commentaries highlighted that CRM has been a weak performer over the past year, and the recent pullback suggests investors remain cautious despite its lower valuation.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Salesforce from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Salesforce from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $163.34 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.32 and a 1 year high of $274.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.02. The company has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

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