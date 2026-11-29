Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,050 shares of the CRM provider's stock after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 0.8% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aquatic Capital Management LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $25,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,739 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 55.5% in the second quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 61.4% in the second quarter. Saudi Central Bank now owns 55,832 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

Here are a few of the latest headlines about CRM:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE CRM opened at $198.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $224.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.87. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.32 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The company has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The CRM provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 4,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.61, for a total value of $1,172,745.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,416,936.57. This trade represents a 45.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 4,176 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $239.33 per share, for a total transaction of $999,442.08. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,486,958.84. This trade represents a 28.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lowered Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Salesforce from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc. NYSE: CRM develops cloud-based software that helps businesses manage customer relationships and operations. Its products support sales, customer service, marketing, commerce, data management and application development, with artificial intelligence capabilities incorporated across its platform. The company's offerings include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Data Cloud, along with Slack for workplace collaboration, Tableau for data analytics and MuleSoft for connecting applications and systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

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