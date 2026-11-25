Caxton Associates LLP trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 19,568 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. TAM Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,945,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,739 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $23,846,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 184.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 55.5% during the second quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Trending Headlines about Salesforce

Investors following CRM have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce’s Contact Centre offering has reached Australia and New Zealand, extending the product’s availability to new markets. Salesforce Contact Centre reaches Australia and New Zealand

Salesforce’s Contact Centre offering has reached Australia and New Zealand, extending the product’s availability to new markets. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target to $275 from $300 but kept a Buy rating, indicating a lower forecast while still seeing potential upside. TD Cowen price-target update

TD Cowen cut its price target to $275 from $300 but kept a Buy rating, indicating a lower forecast while still seeing potential upside. Negative Sentiment: Citi lowered its target to $198 from $263 and maintained a Neutral rating, citing sluggish checks ahead of earnings. Analysts also cautioned that weakness in Salesforce’s core cloud business could outweigh AI momentum for now. Citi lowers target on sluggish checks Analysts warn of slowing cloud business

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.61, for a total value of $1,172,745.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,936.57. This trade represents a 45.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 4,176 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $239.33 per share, with a total value of $999,442.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,958.84. This trade represents a 28.66% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.32 and a twelve month high of $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.82.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The CRM provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $2.63. Salesforce had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc. is a cloud-based software company best known for customer relationship management (CRM) tools. Its platform helps businesses manage sales, customer service, marketing, commerce and customer data, and includes products such as Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Data Cloud and Agentforce. The company also offers Slack for workplace collaboration, Tableau for data analytics and visualization, and MuleSoft for connecting applications and data. Salesforce's products are used by organizations across a range of industries and are available to customers around the world.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report