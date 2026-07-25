Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 410.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 148 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Salesforce Stock Up 4.3%

CRM opened at $163.65 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $274.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $170.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright cut Salesforce to a "negative" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

More Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded it a $1.6 billion, three-year agreement to help modernize veteran care and services through its Missionforce platform, a major enterprise and government win that could support future revenue growth. Article Title

Salesforce said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded it a to help modernize veteran care and services through its Missionforce platform, a major enterprise and government win that could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Salesforce as part of a broader rally in enterprise software tied to government AI deals , suggesting investors are rewarding the company’s AI-driven growth story and large-addressable-market opportunity. Article Title

Market commentary highlighted Salesforce as part of a broader rally in enterprise software tied to , suggesting investors are rewarding the company’s AI-driven growth story and large-addressable-market opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Salesforce also announced equity awards for new employees joining from the acquisitions of Qualified and MeshMesh , reinforcing that the company is still using M&A and talent integration to expand its product capabilities. Article Title

Salesforce also announced equity awards for new employees joining from the acquisitions of , reinforcing that the company is still using M&A and talent integration to expand its product capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces discussed Salesforce’s longer-term outlook and AI platform strategy, including third-party takes on catalysts and new apps built on Salesforce, which support the stock’s narrative but are less immediate drivers than the VA deal. Article Title

Several pieces discussed Salesforce’s longer-term outlook and AI platform strategy, including third-party takes on catalysts and new apps built on Salesforce, which support the stock’s narrative but are less immediate drivers than the VA deal. Negative Sentiment: One article flagged a “critical security test” for Salesforce, which could raise investor concerns about execution and platform trust, though it is not as immediate as the contract news. Article Title

One article flagged a for Salesforce, which could raise investor concerns about execution and platform trust, though it is not as immediate as the contract news. Negative Sentiment: Salesforce was also mentioned in a piece about the company falling more than the broader market the prior day, reflecting that the stock has still been under pressure despite the recent upbeat headlines. Article Title

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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