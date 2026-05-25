Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,278,477 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 49,753 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Salesforce worth $1,133,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $180.32 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $280.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's fifty day moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.64.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,153.18. The trade was a 23.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Salesforce from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $274.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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