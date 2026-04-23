Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 7,159 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Salesforce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Trading Up 1.5%

Salesforce stock opened at $189.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $296.05. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $187.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 2,570 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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