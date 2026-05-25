Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,957 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 20,963 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 159.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,325,206 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $4,106,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636,161 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $484,852,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,487,627 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $589,568,000 after buying an additional 1,842,117 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $431,157,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,051,119 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $4,753,519,000 after buying an additional 1,729,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.1%

Salesforce stock opened at $180.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.64. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $280.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. KeyCorp cut their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Salesforce from $398.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Salesforce from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $274.12.

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More Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,854,347.40. This represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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