Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,804 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 62,385 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP's holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,739 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 55.5% in the second quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 61.4% in the second quarter. Saudi Central Bank now owns 55,832 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $276.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 4,176 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $239.33 per share, for a total transaction of $999,442.08. Following the acquisition, the director owned 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,958.84. The trade was a 28.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.61, for a total value of $1,172,745.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,936.57. This trade represents a 45.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $198.21 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.32 and a twelve month high of $269.11. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $224.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The CRM provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Salesforce's payout ratio is 16.04%.

Latest Salesforce News

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Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc. NYSE: CRM develops cloud-based software that helps businesses manage customer relationships and operations. Its products support sales, customer service, marketing, commerce, data management and application development, with artificial intelligence capabilities incorporated across its platform. The company's offerings include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Data Cloud, along with Slack for workplace collaboration, Tableau for data analytics and MuleSoft for connecting applications and systems.

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