Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV now owns 6,422 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 4,176 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $239.33 per share, for a total transaction of $999,442.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,958.84. The trade was a 28.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.61, for a total value of $1,172,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,416,936.57. This trade represents a 45.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11. The company has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The CRM provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

Latest Salesforce News

These are some of the CRM news items that stood out recently:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Yorkville Ives started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $276.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc. is a cloud-based software company best known for customer relationship management (CRM) tools. Its platform helps businesses manage sales, customer service, marketing, commerce and customer data, and includes products such as Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Data Cloud and Agentforce. The company also offers Slack for workplace collaboration, Tableau for data analytics and visualization, and MuleSoft for connecting applications and data. Salesforce's products are used by organizations across a range of industries and are available to customers around the world.

Further Reading

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