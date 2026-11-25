Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,041 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $37,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $2,265,000. TAM Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $40,945,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,739 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 184.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 55.5% during the second quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Salesforce from $222.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Yorkville Ives began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $276.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Trending Headlines about Salesforce

These are some of the CRM headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce’s Contact Centre offering has reached Australia and New Zealand, extending the product’s availability to new markets. Salesforce Contact Centre reaches Australia and New Zealand

Salesforce’s Contact Centre offering has reached Australia and New Zealand, extending the product’s availability to new markets. Positive Sentiment: A valuation article argues Salesforce may look inexpensive after its prolonged share-price decline, putting attention on whether earnings support the current valuation. Salesforce stock looks cheap with earnings in focus

A valuation article argues Salesforce may look inexpensive after its prolonged share-price decline, putting attention on whether earnings support the current valuation. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target to $275 from $300 but kept a Buy rating, indicating a lower forecast while still seeing potential upside. TD Cowen price-target update

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 4,176 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $239.33 per share, for a total transaction of $999,442.08. Following the acquisition, the director owned 18,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,486,958.84. This trade represents a 28.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.61, for a total transaction of $1,172,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,416,936.57. This represents a 45.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.32 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.82.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The CRM provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.27 by $2.63. Salesforce had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc. is a cloud-based software company best known for customer relationship management (CRM) tools. Its platform helps businesses manage sales, customer service, marketing, commerce and customer data, and includes products such as Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Data Cloud and Agentforce. The company also offers Slack for workplace collaboration, Tableau for data analytics and visualization, and MuleSoft for connecting applications and data. Salesforce's products are used by organizations across a range of industries and are available to customers around the world.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report