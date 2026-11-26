Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,206 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 12,437 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV now owns 6,422 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Salesforce Trading Up 2.1%

CRM opened at $197.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.32 and a 52 week high of $269.11. The business's 50 day moving average is $225.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The CRM provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $289.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $276.19.

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Salesforce News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about CRM:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director Craig Conway sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.61, for a total transaction of $1,172,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,416,936.57. This represents a 45.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 4,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $239.33 per share, for a total transaction of $999,442.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,958.84. The trade was a 28.66% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc. NYSE: CRM develops cloud-based software that helps businesses manage customer relationships and operations. Its products support sales, customer service, marketing, commerce, data management and application development, with artificial intelligence capabilities incorporated across its platform. The company's offerings include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Data Cloud, along with Slack for workplace collaboration, Tableau for data analytics and MuleSoft for connecting applications and systems.

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