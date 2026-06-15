Samsara Inc. $IOT Holdings Reduced by Sands Capital Alternatives LLC

Sands Capital Alternatives LLC decreased its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,190 shares of the company's stock after selling 132,724 shares during the quarter. Samsara comprises 3.2% of Sands Capital Alternatives LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC owned 0.08% of Samsara worth $16,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Samsara by 7.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,801,787 shares of the company's stock worth $141,617,000 after buying an additional 252,681 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 13.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,786,790 shares of the company's stock worth $66,558,000 after buying an additional 214,793 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 184.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,153 shares of the company's stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 116,767 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Samsara by 9,688.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 65,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Samsara by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,467,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,228,000 after purchasing an additional 389,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 19,547 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $691,768.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 929,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,897,659.25. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 613,660 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $19,802,808.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,256,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,816,835.49. The trade was a 21.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,976,173 shares of company stock valued at $155,523,670. Corporate insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Samsara Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:IOT opened at $33.57 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The stock's fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Samsara to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Samsara from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.53.

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Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Further Reading

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