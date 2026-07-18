Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 11,418 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,932 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $170.13 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.06 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company's 50-day moving average is $177.64 and its 200 day moving average is $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. American Tower's payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of American Tower from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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