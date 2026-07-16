Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 17,810 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,894 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,994,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,325,512,000 after buying an additional 2,066,884 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $209,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,095 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,594,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,140,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,937.38. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $102.80 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average is $95.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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