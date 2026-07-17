Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,239 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 87,000 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,470 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,150,840 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $123,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,888 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $32,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $138.41 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $135.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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