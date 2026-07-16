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Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
The PNC Financial Services Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services by 28.4% in the first quarter, buying 25,536 additional shares and lifting its position to 115,545 shares worth about $24.0 million.
  • PNC delivered a strong second quarter, with EPS of $4.85 and revenue of $6.66 billion both beating analyst estimates, supported by higher net interest income, fee income, and loan growth.
  • The bank also raised its quarterly dividend to $2.00 per share and outlined upbeat 2026 guidance, including about 12.5% loan growth and 15%-15.5% net interest income growth.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,545 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $24,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNC

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $411,714.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $710,664.11. This represents a 36.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total value of $357,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,204,750.26. This represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,574 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $254.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $176.88 and a 52 week high of $256.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.39. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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