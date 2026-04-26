Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,906 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $33,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total value of $12,987,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,189.40. This represents a 86.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7%

ISRG stock opened at $482.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.84 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The business's fifty day moving average price is $477.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.90.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $574.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $581.91.

View Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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