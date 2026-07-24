Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 149,550 Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the third quarter worth $141,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 78,837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $1,080,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kirsty Farrah Ross sold 25,356 shares of Super Group (SGHC) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $329,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 27,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $351,000. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,201 shares of company stock worth $1,409,805. Company insiders own 10.41% of the company's stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SGHC opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.06. Super Group has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $584.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Super Group (SGHC)'s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGHC shares. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SGHC

Super Group (SGHC) Profile

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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