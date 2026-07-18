Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,629 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Lumentum were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock worth $254,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,495,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $432,062,000. Situational Awareness LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $478,577,000 after purchasing an additional 880,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 707.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $366,555,000 after buying an additional 871,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Lumentum Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $732.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $1,085.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $865.06 and a 200-day moving average of $710.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,062,179.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 81,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,735,477.60. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,422.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,563 shares in the company, valued at $85,438,623.85. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Citic Securities increased their target price on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,012.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LITE

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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