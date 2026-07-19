Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $152.71 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,340 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 34,924 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $152,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and Wedbush remain bullish, with both highlighting strong cloud growth, AI monetization potential, and upside to the stock ahead of earnings. Alphabet could crush estimates on Cloud strength, Anthropic windfall: BofA

Bank of America and Wedbush remain bullish, with both highlighting strong cloud growth, AI monetization potential, and upside to the stock ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors are still pointing to accelerating Google Search and Google Cloud growth, while retail interest and institutional ownership remain strong ahead of the July 22 report.

Analysts and investors are still pointing to accelerating Google Search and Google Cloud growth, while retail interest and institutional ownership remain strong ahead of the July 22 report. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s AI and cloud businesses remain central to the bullish thesis, with multiple articles noting that the company could benefit from rising AI infrastructure spend and strong earnings expectations.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $346.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.73 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $366.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $383.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. The trade was a 41.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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