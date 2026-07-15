Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $49.70 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $49,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on UNH to $480 from $440 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in additional upside. Truist price target raise

Truist raised its price target on UNH to $480 from $440 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in additional upside. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp lifted its target to $475 from $400 and reiterated an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum ahead of earnings. KeyCorp price target raise

KeyCorp lifted its target to $475 from $400 and reiterated an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary point to UNH’s turnaround efforts, stronger cash flow, and renewed earnings growth as reasons the stock has rallied sharply this year. UnitedHealth Stock on a Tear Ahead of Earnings

Analysts and market commentary point to UNH’s turnaround efforts, stronger cash flow, and renewed earnings growth as reasons the stock has rallied sharply this year. Positive Sentiment: Investors are betting that the company’s AI investment plan could improve efficiency and support future profits, strengthening the bull case if execution is solid. UnitedHealth Is Investing $1.5 Billion in AI

Investors are betting that the company’s AI investment plan could improve efficiency and support future profits, strengthening the bull case if execution is solid. Neutral Sentiment: UNH reports second-quarter earnings on Thursday, and traders are focused on whether the company can meet expectations and potentially reach a new high after its recent run-up. UnitedHealth Reports Earnings Thursday

UNH reports second-quarter earnings on Thursday, and traders are focused on whether the company can meet expectations and potentially reach a new high after its recent run-up. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlights UnitedHealth’s sensitivity to broader healthcare trends, including Medicare Advantage reimbursement changes and industry-wide cost pressures, which could influence results but are not yet a clear positive or negative. Eyes On Elevance Health, UnitedHealth

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $425.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $434.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.79 and a 200-day moving average of $340.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $429.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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