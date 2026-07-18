Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,947 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 46,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 165.5% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company's stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 657,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,732,000 after buying an additional 116,968 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.3%

CL opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $74.54 and a one year high of $99.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 10.04%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.49%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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