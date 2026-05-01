Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 20,983 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 594.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,510 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Ensign Group this week:

Insider Activity

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $78,388.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,721.15. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $120,078.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,110.08. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,173 shares of company stock worth $3,377,311. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $186.69 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $202.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.26. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.04 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $222.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $204.60.

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About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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