Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,731 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.75 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business's 50 day moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

More PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $183.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $152.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $159.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $157.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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