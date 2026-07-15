Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 9,046 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,420 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,046 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Welltower were worth $36,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,154,349,000 after buying an additional 2,643,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Welltower by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,431,769 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,805,411,000 after buying an additional 915,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,760,328 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,751,134,000 after buying an additional 506,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $5,466,264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,403,258 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,787,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $236.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.78. The stock has a market cap of $166.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.33 and a 1-year high of $239.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower's revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is presently 146.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $239.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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