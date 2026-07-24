Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,901 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of ANI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $103,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $57,405,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 589,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $54,032,000 after buying an additional 185,172 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 481,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $38,005,000 after buying an additional 163,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $37,682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company's stock.

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ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2%

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.52. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.43. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.48.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.77. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,772.16. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $4,266,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 349,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,140,889.73. This represents a 13.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 85,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,596 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANIP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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