Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Bought by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 311.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,238 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Sandisk were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNDK. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sandisk announced sampling of its BiCS10 1Tb TLC 3D NAND flash memory, highlighting higher density, better power efficiency, and faster interface speeds for data-intensive workloads. Article Title

Sandisk announced sampling of its BiCS10 1Tb TLC 3D NAND flash memory, highlighting higher density, better power efficiency, and faster interface speeds for data-intensive workloads. Positive Sentiment: China Renaissance raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,169, citing strong AI storage demand, while Bank of America also lifted its target to $2,500 and reiterated a buy rating. Article Title

China Renaissance raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,169, citing strong AI storage demand, while Bank of America also lifted its target to $2,500 and reiterated a buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continued to frame Sandisk as a high-volatility AI infrastructure winner, with some analysts arguing that recent swings may be creating buying opportunities on dips. Article Title

Market commentary continued to frame Sandisk as a high-volatility AI infrastructure winner, with some analysts arguing that recent swings may be creating buying opportunities on dips. Negative Sentiment: Investor rotation away from AI chip and memory hardware names has hit Sandisk, with traders shifting toward AI software and raising concerns about a temporary memory-sector pullback. Article Title

Investor rotation away from AI chip and memory hardware names has hit Sandisk, with traders shifting toward AI software and raising concerns about a temporary memory-sector pullback. Negative Sentiment: Heavy profit-taking and broader supply-glut fears in memory stocks also weighed on Sandisk, adding to the sector-wide decline despite the company’s strong fundamentals. Article Title

Heavy profit-taking and broader supply-glut fears in memory stocks also weighed on Sandisk, adding to the sector-wide decline despite the company’s strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which may add a little caution even though the sale was disclosed as routine. Article Title

Sandisk Stock Down 14.1%

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,745.00 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $2,354.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,634.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $936.43.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SNDK. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,684.24.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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