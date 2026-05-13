Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Sandisk were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $163,057,000.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SNDK. Weiss Ratings raised Sandisk from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Sandisk from $980.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Sandisk from $750.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,065.81.

View Our Latest Report on Sandisk

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of SNDK opened at $1,452.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 4.82. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $1,600.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $850.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.60.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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