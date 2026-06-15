Sands Capital Alternatives LLC Reduces Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Sands Capital Alternatives LLC decreased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,793 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,914 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for about 2.3% of Sands Capital Alternatives LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC's holdings in Datadog were worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 97,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,108,000 after buying an additional 80,306 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

More Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Article link

Analysts are increasingly upbeat on Datadog’s AI opportunity. BMO raised its price target to $260, BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating with a $255 target, and Wedbush also reiterated a buy view, reinforcing expectations for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Article link

Coverage around Datadog’s GPU Monitoring and broader AI observability stack suggests the company is expanding its role in optimizing AI workloads, which could become a meaningful growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Article link

Technical traders are encouraged by DDOG breaking above its 20-day moving average, a sign of improving short-term momentum after a strong run. Positive Sentiment: Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Article link

Financial press is highlighting Datadog as a beneficiary of AI-driven cybersecurity spending, with analysts raising targets and framing DDOG as a hidden winner from the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Article link

Datadog’s recent AI-focused product launch and broader platform expansion are strengthening the company’s growth narrative and supporting elevated valuation expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations.

Datadog remains a premium-valued stock after its strong revenue growth and beat-and-raise earnings report, so the market is balancing solid fundamentals against high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CEO Olivier Pomel and CFO David Obstler may create some near-term overhang, even though the transactions were made under pre-arranged trading plans. Article link

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $229.90 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $178.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $278.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.02, a P/E/G ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $17,376,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 434,591 shares in the company, valued at $100,690,388.79. The trade was a 14.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 622,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,869,577.28. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,210,113 shares of company stock worth $244,699,453 over the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. New Street Research set a $260.00 price target on Datadog in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Datadog from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DDOG

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here