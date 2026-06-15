Sands Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 805,164 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $76,772,000. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Boston Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus raised Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $46.83 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here