Sands Capital Management LLC Buys 83,770 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,004 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 83,770 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Amphenol worth $118,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its holdings in Amphenol by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP increased its holdings in Amphenol by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $371,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $1,592,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.1%

APH stock opened at $153.97 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.08 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50-day moving average price is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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