Sands Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090,129 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 936,904 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.3% of Sands Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Visa worth $1,083,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $324.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.30. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $360.22. The company has a market capitalization of $581.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Freedom Capital upgraded Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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