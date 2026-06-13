Sanmina Corporation $SANM Position Increased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,459 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sanmina worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 36.6% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total value of $27,087,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,227,573 shares in the company, valued at $280,917,805.32. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,619,179.52. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,509 shares of company stock valued at $35,699,476. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ SANM opened at $255.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.00. Sanmina Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $288.68.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company's revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sanmina

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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