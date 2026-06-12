SAP SE $SAP Stock Holdings Lowered by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,332 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 111,620 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC's holdings in SAP were worth $56,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,728,881 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,577,793,000 after purchasing an additional 179,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SAP by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker's stock worth $805,992,000 after buying an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,357,225 shares of the software maker's stock worth $629,874,000 after buying an additional 1,336,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SAP by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,560,994 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $417,113,000 after buying an additional 49,111 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,024 shares of the software maker's stock worth $291,498,000 after acquiring an additional 83,349 shares during the period.

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Key Stories Impacting SAP

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Santander raised SAP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded SAP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut SAP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SAP from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $283.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $163.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $158.58 and a 12 month high of $313.28. The company has a market cap of $200.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.83.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SAP had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.08%.The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $2.9291 per share. This is an increase from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. SAP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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