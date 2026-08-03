Sapient Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,580 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,017 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AG Campbell Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 146.5% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $191.13 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $207.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business's 50-day moving average is $183.37 and its 200 day moving average is $176.85.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 163.41% and a net margin of 11.06%.Philip Morris International's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PM

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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