Sapient Capital LLC Sells 7,187 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Sapient Capital LLC cut its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,311 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. BWX Technologies comprises 0.7% of Sapient Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.31% of BWX Technologies worth $49,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in BWX Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,989 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $413,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,101. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

BWXT opened at $204.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.22 and a 12 month high of $241.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.90.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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