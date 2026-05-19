Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,620 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company's stock worth $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 166,536 shares of the construction company's stock worth $69,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,818 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 245,506 shares of the construction company's stock worth $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 75,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Quanta Services Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $723.01 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.56 and a 52 week high of $788.75. The company's 50 day moving average is $619.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 99.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $708.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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