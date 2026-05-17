Saratoga Research & Investment Management Acquires 55,459 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,685 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 55,459 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $248.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $213.24 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $225.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.12. The firm has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.76 and a 52 week high of $248.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.Honeywell International's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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