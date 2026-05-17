Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $95.24 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,223 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,397 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 5.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $95,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 208,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 34,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $226.81 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $149.04 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm's 50 day moving average is $235.13 and its 200 day moving average is $221.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 60.12%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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