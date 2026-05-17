Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 10,196 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,704 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 10,196 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 3.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management's holdings in Oracle were worth $67,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 18,473 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 28,173 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,314 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,040.8% during the 4th quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.92. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on Oracle (ORCL) , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers.

24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand.

Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Oracle Went From Tech Dinosaur to AI Heavyweight

Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Oracle Expands Its Agentic AI Push Through U.S. Defense Partnerships

Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle added Cleveland Clinic CEO Tomislav Mihaljevic to its board, which may support its healthcare strategy but is unlikely to be an immediate stock-moving catalyst. Oracle adds Cleveland Clinic CEO to board of directors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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