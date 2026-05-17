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Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 3,594 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its ASML stake by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, selling 3,594 shares and leaving it with 70,236 shares worth about $75.1 million.
  • ASML reported strong recent quarterly results, with $8.28 EPS and $10.15 billion in revenue, while analysts expect the company to earn 37.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains constructive overall: ASML has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, and recent headlines highlight a new deal with Tata Electronics to support an advanced chip fab project in India.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ASML.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 3.9% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management's holdings in ASML were worth $75,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,501.81 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,414.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,280.97. The firm has a market cap of $590.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,603.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Zacks Research lowered ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered ASML to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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