Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,325 Visa Inc. $V

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,325 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Stock Down 0.1%

V stock opened at $321.98 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $318.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.37. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $363.01. The company has a market capitalization of $577.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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