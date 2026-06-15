Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,463 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,089,803,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Capital One Financial by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,040,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,208 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,570,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $350,966,000 after buying an additional 1,428,133 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,516,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,215 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $184.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.34. The company has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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