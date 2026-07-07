Sather Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after buying an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,016,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,054 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $453.92.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $40.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $511.12. 12,422,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,302,523. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.91 and a 1-year high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $470.75 and a 200-day moving average of $308.01. The stock has a market cap of $833.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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