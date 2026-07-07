Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases 28,501 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 2,861.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,497 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $16,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the construction company's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $755.18.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $30.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $643.88. 392,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,487. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.01 and a 1-year high of $788.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business's 50 day moving average is $712.30 and its 200-day moving average is $585.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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