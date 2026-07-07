Sather Financial Group Inc Raises Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,689 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up approximately 1.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $31,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 348.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.2% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $357.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded down $12.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,160. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $243.34 and a 52-week high of $382.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.83 and a 200 day moving average of $315.11.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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