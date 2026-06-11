Saturna Capital Corp Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Saturna Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,627 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp's holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $319.80 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $322.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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