Saturna Capital Corp Sells 108,010 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Saturna Capital Corp reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,390 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 108,010 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital Corp owned 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $27,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,380,521 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,203,990,000 after purchasing an additional 433,342 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 599,581 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $82,712,000 after buying an additional 24,687 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,357,953 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $816,043,000 after buying an additional 582,093 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 895,770 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $114,972,000 after buying an additional 223,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE A opened at $131.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's 50 day moving average is $119.63 and its 200 day moving average is $128.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $160.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agilent Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agilent Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Agilent Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here