Saturna Capital Corp Sells 8,394 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Saturna Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 8,394 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.7% of Saturna Capital Corp's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Saturna Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $194,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,155,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $344,267,000 after buying an additional 113,974 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. HORAN Wealth LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 70,658 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,240 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 8,426 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $155.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.78 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's fifty day moving average is $156.77 and its 200 day moving average is $156.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,051,761. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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