Saturna Capital Corp Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,327 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital Corp's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 998,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,952,933,000 after buying an additional 248,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $2,516,628,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $267.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $282.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $256.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.48 and a 200-day moving average of $219.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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